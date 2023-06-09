MLW Fusion 08.06.2023 (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) Buongiorno e bentornati con la nuova puntata di Fusion, show targato MLW. Oggi protagonista John Hennigan, che difende il suo MLW National Openweight Title Match nel main event di puntata. Ecco i risultati. Delmi Exo sconfigge B3CCA Called Manders batte Yoscifer MLW National Openweight Title Match: John Hennigan (w/Taya Valkyrie) (c) sconfigge Willie Mack Leggi su zonawrestling
MLW Fusion 167 - Risultati della puntata
MLW Fusion recap: John Morrison cheats defeat with help from Taya Valkyrie
MLW Fusion Results – June 8, 2023: John Hennigan Defends Against Willie Mack
