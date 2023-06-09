MLW Fusion 08 06 2023

MLW Fusion 167 - Risultati della puntata The Shield Of Wrestling

MLW Fusion (episode 168) came from the ECW Arena in Philadelphia. John Morrison received a helping hand from wife Taya Valkyrie, Delmi Exo picked up momentum before her title shot, and 1 Called ...This week's episode of MLW Fusion kicked off with a match from their women’s division. Delmi Exo defeated B3CCA Delmi Exo hit a package piledriver on B3CCA to score the pinfall victory. It’s announced ...