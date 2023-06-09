Hisense Keeps Going on Sports Partnership in Euro Market, as New Sales Results Prove Efficacy of Company's Global Sports Marketing Strategy (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) QINGDAO, China, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Hisense, the leading consumer electronics and home appliances Company, is delighted to announce its official Partnership with the Nations League Finals 2023. The sponsorship will be the third time Hisense has been a partner of the finals and comes in the wake of new Sales figures that indicate Hisense's comprehensive Sports Marketing Strategy to be succeeding. The deal with UEFA will mean the giant screens in the stadium are branded with the Hisense logo and will provide Hisense with pitch-side and press conference exposure. The Partnership also means the consumer electronics Company will be the sponsor of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
