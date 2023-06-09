TEKKEN 8 Closed Network Test - registrati oraL’ESPANSIONE DI SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - EVOLUZIONI A PALDEA DISPONIBILICelebrazioni per la Ghostbusters Week al Vigamus Di RomaWARNER BROS. GAMES SVELA IL GAMEPLAY DI MORTAL KOMBAT 1Miglioramenti in arrivo per GTA Online Crash Team Rumble - trailer di lancioImmortals of Aveum 'Colossal Assault' TrailerGANGS OF SHERWOOD IN USCITA IL 19 OTTOBRELa Stagione 3 di DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS disponibile!BANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA SAND LAND, UN NUOVO ACTION RPG Ultime Blog

Hagman Leo Vegas | «Onorato L’Inter è nel mio cuore | forza!»

Hagman Leo

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a inter-news©

zazoom
Commenta
Hagman (Leo Vegas): «Onorato. L’Inter è nel mio cuore, forza!» (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) Tanti sponsor delL’Inter a Istanbul, tra questi Leo Vegas. A parlare è Hagman, ceo dell’azienda. Le sue parole in merito alla finale di Champions League FORZA BENEAMATA ? Gustaf Hagman, presente all’evento organizzato dalL’Inter alla vigilia della finale, ha parlato della grande sfida. Le parole del Ceo di Leo Vegas group, sponsor nerazzurro: «Onorato di essere qua, siamo in finale. L’Inter è nel mio cuore, forza Inter. Sarà una bella occasione domani. Da Milano alle stelle, condivido lo slogan del club». Inter-News - Ultime notizie e calciomercato Inter - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News) e il link al contenuto originale () © Inter-News.it 2014-2023 ...
Leggi su inter-news
Advertising

Hagman (Leo Vegas): «Onorato. L’Inter è nel mio cuore, forza!»  Inter-News.it

LeoVegas secures B2B software licences in Sweden

LeoVegas Group has secured three new B2B licences to develop and offer gaming software in the regulated Swedish market.

LeoVegas Group granted Swedish licences

LeoVegas Group has received three five-year licences from the Swedish Gambling Authority to develop and offer gaming software in the country.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hagman Leo
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hagman Leo Hagman Vegas Onorato L’Inter cuore