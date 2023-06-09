Hagman (Leo Vegas): «Onorato. L’Inter è nel mio cuore, forza!» (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) Tanti sponsor delL’Inter a Istanbul, tra questi Leo Vegas. A parlare è Hagman, ceo dell’azienda. Le sue parole in merito alla finale di Champions League FORZA BENEAMATA ? Gustaf Hagman, presente all’evento organizzato dalL’Inter alla vigilia della finale, ha parlato della grande sfida. Le parole del Ceo di Leo Vegas group, sponsor nerazzurro: «Onorato di essere qua, siamo in finale. L’Inter è nel mio cuore, forza Inter. Sarà una bella occasione domani. Da Milano alle stelle, condivido lo slogan del club». Inter-News - Ultime notizie e calciomercato Inter - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News) e il link al contenuto originale () © Inter-News.it 2014-2023 ...Leggi su inter-news
