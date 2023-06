Digital aging | la luce blu di smartphone e pc accelera l’invecchiamento della pelle | “Ultimo step della skincare deve essere una crema adatta”

The same number of people though wants suchtools to be instantly recognizable as machines. ... At the same time China´spopulation causes shortage of labor and also drives the growth of ...Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600- ready ... Cini, a distinguished expert inin place and long - term care design, has been honored... Continua a ...Dolomia lancia Emulsione 24/7, prima crema contro il. 'Gli strumenti digitali d'uso quotidiano come smartphone, pc e televisori sono tra i responsabili dei danni visibili alla pelle provocando risposte biologiche alterate che ne ...

Digital aging, la luce blu di smartphone e pc accelera l’invecchiamento della pelle: “Ultimo step… Il Fatto Quotidiano

On June 7, 2023, depa, in collaboration with local networks of partners, launched the DIGITAL INFINITY: SMART LIVING project.An overwhelming majority of survey respondents (93%) said aging in place is an important goal of theirs. Aging in place is considered the ability to live in one’s home and community safely, ...