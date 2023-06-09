China Approves the World's First Vaccine against XBB Descendent Lineages of SARS-CoV-2 for Emergency Use (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) CHENGDU, China, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On June 8th, 2023, Coviccine® Trivalent XBB.1.5-Recombinant COVID-19 Trivalent (XBB.1.5+BA.5+Delta) Protein Vaccine (Sf9 cell) developed by WestVac Biopharma/ West China Medical Center, Sichuan University was approved for EUA by relevant authorities in China. This is the First COVID-19 Vaccine in the World approved for EUA against XBB Descendent Lineages of SARS-CoV-2. It demonstrates that China is leading the World in the development of COVID-19 Vaccines. WestVac Biopharma and its subsidiary company WestVac Biopharma (Guangzhou) leveraged the rapid response of the insect cell expression platform on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
