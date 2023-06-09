Ascent Aerospace sarà presente al Paris Air Show (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) MACOMB, Mich., 9 giugno 2023 /PRNewswire/
Ascent Aerospace, uno dei principali fornitori di sistemi di attrezzamento aerospaziale, automazione industriale e servizi di integrazione, sarà presente all'International Paris Air Show che si terrà dal 19-25 giugno 2023. La 54ima edizione della fiera si terrà presso Le Bourget Parc des Expositions e riunirà i principali attori globali del settore aerospaziale, provenienti da oltre 185 Paesi. All'evento di quest'anno sono attesi oltre 300.000 visitatori. Ascent Aerospace, insieme ad Ascent Integration, la divisione aziendale per l'Europa, avrà uno stand nel padiglione francese "Pavillon collectif Occitanie", situato nel padiglione 4, stand G139. Ascent continua a dar ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ascent Aerospace to be Present at the Paris Air ShowMACOMB, Mich., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration ...
