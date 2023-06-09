Domenico Merlo, padre di Michele ex concorrente di Amici, rivela il ...Tragedia a Roma: Bambina di 14 mesi trovata morta in auto, padre ...Attacco a colpi di coltello nel parco di Annecy: un film dell'orrore ...Mediaset: Rivoluzione Imminente per i Volti Televisivi - Berlusconi e ...Cosa fa e quanto guadagna un programmatore Java nel 2023?Raiden III x Mikado Maniax RecensioneMARCELL JACOBS FINALMENTE IN GARA VENERDÌ A PARIGI: “STO BENE E ...GHOSTBUSTERS: SPIRITS UNLEASHED ARRIVA SU SWITCH QUEST’ANNODaymare:1994 Sandcastle al Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023 con ...ChatGPT: nuova “cultura aziendale” per difendere le impreseUltime Blog

Arçelik's developers boosted with advanced capabilities of Open AIGPT Models (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) ISTANBUL, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Arçelik, one of Europe's leading home appliances companies, has today announced the launch of the 'Arçelik developers' AI Platform', a new web application designed to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of its developers in coding by utilizing multiple features through artificial intelligence, such as code generation, error detection, code optimization, and automated testing. Available to developers across the organisation, the platform has been built to integrate seamlessly with OpenAI GPT model, strengthening the security and confidentiality of intellectual property across the global organization through the incredible power of AI. Arçelik developers' AI Platform marks a ...
