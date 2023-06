AEW: Il merchandising di Brodie Lee è in cima alla classifica delle vendite Zona Wrestling

That rebellious unit still shifts merchandise today - it's a powerhouse of pro wrestling ... Bullet Club Gold could become The Elite's version of that in AEW. Jay White and Juice Robinson are soft ...It was reported on Thursday that KENTA has been discussed for a match with CM Punk at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view event, which takes place on June 25, 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena ...