Turkish tech-enabled fulfillment company OPLOG opens its first U.S. warehouse (Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) OPLOG, leading Turkish fulfillment company renowned for its innovative TARQAN robotics tech, opens its first U.S. fulfillment center in Chicago ISTANBUL and CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
