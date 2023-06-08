PGA TOUR 2K23 - Clubhouse Pass e Stagione 4Battlefield 2042 Stagione 5: Nuova Alba è disponibile da oggiEA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 24 OFFRE REALISMO E CONTROLLOGearBerry: offerte per gli Appassionati di Incisori Laser, Stampanti ...First Playable 2023: evento business per i videogiochi in ItaliaIKEA - Da luglio la limited edition Nytillverkad e le novità ...Le migliori piattaforme e-commerce: guida alla sceltaAnnunciato Le Mans Ultimate Wacom analizza l’importanza del copyright per gli artisti digitaliCisco Live 2023: da oggi il mondo è più connesso Ultime Blog

Turkish tech-enabled fulfillment company OPLOG opens its first U S warehouse

Turkish tech-enabled fulfillment company OPLOG opens its first U.S. warehouse (Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) OPLOG, leading Turkish fulfillment company renowned for its innovative TARQAN robotics tech, opens its first U.S. fulfillment center in Chicago ISTANBUL and CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 OPLOG, Turkey's fastest growing tech-enabled fulfillment company, has recently opened its first U.S.-based warehouse in Chicago. Boasting 10,000 square meters of space and utilizing automation as well as its in-house warehouse management technologies, OPLOG's new fulfillment center provides technology-enabled logistics services to clients with ...
