Tekna, Norway's leading professional association for engineers and technologists, selects Agillic to improve their membership experience via personalised communication (Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) With over 100,000 members, Tekna is Norway's largest professional association for highly-educated STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) graduates and the largest union in Akademikerne, representing nearly 40% of its total membership. As part of its dedication to providing members with opportunities for professional development and networking, and promoting the value of science and technology in society, Tekna selected Agillic for its advanced personalisation and automation capabilities. Agillic's Gold Solution Partner Bas Kommunikasjon will work with Tekna on implementation. Agillic's Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform and flexible data model allow Tekna to create ...
