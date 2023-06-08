Da Esendex un ebook gratuito per migliorare il customer careATTACCHI DI PHISHING: 5 ERRORI DA EVITAREWBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS – 9 giocatori selezionati per l’Olympic ...Best Movie Comics & Games (Milano, 10 - 11 giugno 2023) Tutto sul Pokémon GO Fest di agostoTOUR DE FRANCE E PRO CYCLING MANAGER 2023 DISPONIBILIMusical Fidelity - ritorna l'amplificatore integrato A1 Nuovo trailer di Battle Shapers Diablo IV: quel che era amore, ora è odioEA SPORTS E CONMEBOL PARTNERSHIP PER IL MONDO DEL CALCIOUltime Blog

Podcast: la customer base di Audible in crescita del 15,7% (Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) Podcast in forte crescita, mercato da 16,4 milioni di persone in Italia Il Sole 24 Ore, di Andrea Biondi, pag. 24 «L’Italia è uno Paesi per noi più importanti in Europa. Siamo presenti anche in Germania, Francia, Spagna, Uk. Ma in Italia troviamo alcune peculiarità interessanti. La prima di tutte è che si tratta di un segmento “all-you-can-listen”, a differenza di altri Paesi». Quindi, a fronte di un abbonamento mensile, si ha accesso illimitato a un catalogo di migliaia di titoli, più ampio che altrove. Matthew Gain, Senior vice president and head of Europe di Audible società Amazon tra i maggiori player nella produzione e distribuzione di audiolibri, Podcast e serie audio spiega così al Sole 24 Ore l’interesse a spingere su un Paese in cui, a detta di Juan Baixeras, Country manager Spain & Italy di ...
