Menarini Group Shares NEXPOVIO® selinexor Subgroup Data from BOSTON trial at the European Hematology Association Congress | Highlighting Clinical Potential in Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma

(Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) - FLORENCE, Italy, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/The(""), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the, today announced important newon) at the(EHA)2023. The two abstracts at EHA bring new subthe Phase 3study (NCT03110562) in(RRMM). In patients with just one prior line of treatment, median ...

... realizzato con il contributo non condizionante diche da circa 8 anni si impegna nella formazione dei 'pediatri - sentinella' su tutto il territorio italiano , ha ottenuto il ...FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The(""), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics ("Stemline"), a wholly - owned subsidiary of the, today announced results from a ...... Direttore Sanitario Ospedale "Nostra Signora del Buon Consiglio" di Tirana, Albania; Leila Bouabid del Ministero della Salute della Tunisia; Najy Alsayed, Global Therapeutic Area Head;...

A. Menarini Diagnostics annuncia il lancio della piattaforma PRIME ... Benzinga Italia

FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics ("Stemline"), a ...Firenze, 22 maggio 2023 – Clima di grandi novità per A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l. Annunciato il lancio commerciale della sua piattaforma prime mdx: un sistema di diagnostica molecolare completamente ...