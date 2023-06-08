Musical Fidelity - ritorna l'amplificatore integrato A1 Nuovo trailer di Battle Shapers Diablo IV: quel che era amore, ora è odioEA SPORTS E CONMEBOL PARTNERSHIP PER IL MONDO DEL CALCIOPGA TOUR 2K23 - Clubhouse Pass e Stagione 4Battlefield 2042 Stagione 5: Nuova Alba è disponibile da oggiEA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 24 OFFRE REALISMO E CONTROLLOGearBerry: offerte per gli Appassionati di Incisori Laser, Stampanti ...First Playable 2023: evento business per i videogiochi in ItaliaIKEA - Da luglio la limited edition Nytillverkad e le novità ...Ultime Blog

Menarini Group Shares NEXPOVIO® selinexor Subgroup Data from BOSTON trial at the European Hematology Association Congress | Highlighting Clinical Potential in Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Menarini Group

Menarini Group Shares NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) Subgroup Data from BOSTON trial at the European Hematology Association Congress, Highlighting Clinical Potential in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) - FLORENCE, Italy, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, today announced important new Data on NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress 2023. The two abstracts at EHA bring new subGroup Data from the Phase 3 BOSTON study (NCT03110562) in Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM). In patients with just one prior line of treatment, median ...
Menarini Group Shares New Analysis from EMERALD Clinical Study of ORSERDU® (Elacestrant) in Metastatic Breast Cancer at ASCO 2023

FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics ("Stemline"), a wholly - owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, today announced results from a ...

Menarini Group Shares New Analysis from EMERALD Clinical Study of ORSERDU® (Elacestrant) in Metastatic Breast Cancer at ASCO 2023

FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics ("Stemline"), a ...

