Insight Announces Launch of Generative AI Service Offering

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator, is Launching a new Service Offering designed to help unlock the vast potential of Generative AI to drive value to clients' businesses. Insight Lens for GenAI builds on Insight's deep capabilities in enterprise applications, data platforms, technical architecture and scaled infrastructure solutions. The Offerings leverage Insight's extensive network of partner relationships with the world's leading technology companies, including Microsoft, NVIDIA, NetApp and more. The Insight Lens for GenAI approach is based on four key foundational pillars that combine to drive clients' data-driven ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
