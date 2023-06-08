Huawei Cloud Launches Financial Container Cloud to Enable Cloud Native Core Banking

(Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) - SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/In this digital age, with data growing froms at an incredible speed, more and more enterprises have been investing in usingtechnologies to boost productivity and portability and to improve security, performance, predictability.Usingclusters to establish afoundation has become a consensus in the industry. On June 7, William Dong, President ofMarketing, delivered a keynote speech focusing on industry insights and value propositions and released the innovative solution...

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/held the TechWave Summit Middle East & Central Asia 2023 on June 7 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where it launched a range of new AI solutions, released a Pre - Trained Model White Paper and ...At the summit, Zhang Ping'an, Executive Director ofand CEO of, releasedData Warehouse 3.0 globally.GaussDB(DWS) is a next - generation all - scenario ...SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - At theIntelligent Finance Summit 2023,held a summit themed "LeadingNative for Agile and Smart Finance", where more than 500 guests from world - leading financial institutions and companies exchanged ideas on the ...

Storage al centro, a beneficio di new data e new app ZeroUno

SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2023, Huawei Cloud held a summit themed 'Leading Cloud Native for ...ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud held the TechWave Summit Middle East & Central Asia 2023 on June 7 in Almaty, ...