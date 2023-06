FIFA 23 | Shapeshifters protagonisti del 7° “pass” stagionale!

Fifa 23: quale sarà il prossimo evento in Ultimate Team eSportsMag

The Ultimate TOTS may not be coming in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week with a new promo potentially taking its place ...According to reliable leaker @FIFAUTeam, Shapeshifters will be the next promo to enter FUT 23 following the conclusion of the TOTS promo. With the Ultimate TOTS promo expected to be released on Friday ...