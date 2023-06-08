DAHON Founder Dr David Hon | The Evolution of a Physicist to the Father of Modern Folding Bikes

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) - Exploring the Balance between Change and Constancy in Pursuit of Innovation and Sustainable Travel OLNEY, Ill., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/Leadingbike brandChairman Dr.Hon, a pioneer in thebicycle industry, has developed a patented technology called "Deltec" for all newthis year. This patented technology has been proven through extensive indoor and outdoor testing as well as riding data analyses. The Deltec technology empowerswith unmatched strength and speed, surpassing the performance of conventional mountain and roadon the market. During the year, Dr. Hon also plans to publish four academic papers, shedding light on the functionality and safety solutions across ...