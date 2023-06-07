Cisco Live 2023: da oggi il mondo è più connesso FRITZ! guida per impostare il firewall e porteProscenic si prepara all’estate con tanti prodotti in offertaBlizzard Halsey e Suga dei BTS insieme per Lilith (Inno di Diablo IV)Enrico Papi: tensioni e polemiche all'Isola dei Famosi 2023MARCELL JACOBS DOVREBBE AFFRONTARE OMANYALA E LYLES A PARIGI, SENZA ...Cuba Gooding Jr. raggiunge un accordo extragiudiziale per l'accusa di ...Tragico incidente a Offlaga: uomo muore dopo essere stato travolto da ...Lavoro, povertà e sicurezza: il dibattito tra Berlinguer, Boldrini e ...Cancro in aumento tra i giovani adulti: un'indagine sul fenomeno e le ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Baron Corbin ha spiegato perchè è tornato ad NXT | per lui anche un match

WWE Baron

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Baron Corbin ha spiegato perchè è tornato ad NXT, per lui anche un match (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) La scorsa settimana a sorpresa sul finire di puntata il free agent Baron Corbin ha attaccato alle spalle il campione NXT Carmelo Hayes, un’azione interpretabile come voglia di riscatto dopo le innumerevoli sconfitte nel main roster, ma stanotte Baron Corbin ha fornito la sua versione e ciò che lo ha spinto a tornare ad NXT dopo tanti anni. Lo Zar non è d’accordo Il Lone Wolf ha aperto la puntata di NXT con un promo in cui ha spiegato cosa lo ha spinto a tornare. Il classico discorso del veterano sui giovani svogliati e attaccati al telefonino, lo spirito della FCW con cui lui è cresciuto e ha costruito NXT non c’è più ed è quindi tornato per mettere in riga i talenti e fargli rimpiangere di aver firmato un contratto. Le parole di Corbin non sono piaciute a ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Baron Corbin vuole tornare a farsi notare in WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

Backstage Update on Baron Corbin & Mustafa Ali Working in WWE NXT

Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali are part of the NXT brand for the time being, and fans can expect to see plenty of the two moving forward. Both men arrived in NXT during last week's episode of NXT, with ...

Bron Breakker Issues Challenge To Seth Rollins For WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship less than two weeks ago at Night of Champions, becoming the inaugural champ after defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals. He successfully defended ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Baron
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Baron Baron Corbin spiegato perchè tornato