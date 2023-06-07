WWE: Baron Corbin ha spiegato perchè è tornato ad NXT, per lui anche un match (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) La scorsa settimana a sorpresa sul finire di puntata il free agent Baron Corbin ha attaccato alle spalle il campione NXT Carmelo Hayes, un’azione interpretabile come voglia di riscatto dopo le innumerevoli sconfitte nel main roster, ma stanotte Baron Corbin ha fornito la sua versione e ciò che lo ha spinto a tornare ad NXT dopo tanti anni. Lo Zar non è d’accordo Il Lone Wolf ha aperto la puntata di NXT con un promo in cui ha spiegato cosa lo ha spinto a tornare. Il classico discorso del veterano sui giovani svogliati e attaccati al telefonino, lo spirito della FCW con cui lui è cresciuto e ha costruito NXT non c’è più ed è quindi tornato per mettere in riga i talenti e fargli rimpiangere di aver firmato un contratto. Le parole di Corbin non sono piaciute a ...Leggi su zonawrestling
