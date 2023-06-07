Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth sulle critiche: "Ci siamo divertiti troppo ed è diventato sciocco" (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) Chris Hemsworth, parlando delle critiche rivolte al film Thor: Love and Thunder, ha ammesso che non erano del tutto infondate. Chris Hemsworth ha affrontato le critiche rivolte al film Thor: Love and Thunder, ammettendo che forse è stato perso il controllo sul tono scelto per l'avventura del supereroe Marvel. La star australiana, in una nuova intervista rilasciata a GQ, ha commentato le critiche non particolarmente positive ricevute dal nuovo capitolo della saga diretto da Taika Waititi. La reazione alle critiche Il protagonista di Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth sulle critiche: 'Ci siamo divertiti troppo ed è diventato sciocco'Chris Hemsworth ha affrontato le critiche rivolte al film Thor: Love and Thunder , ammettendo che forse è stato perso il controllo sul tono scelto per l'avventura del supereroe Marvel. La star australiana, in una nuova intervista rilasciata a GQ , ha ...
Chris Hemsworth sulle critiche di Scorsese e Tarantino: 'È super deprimente, immagino che non siano miei fan'Thor: Love and Thunder è stato un grande successo al botteghino, avendo incassato ben 760 milioni di dollari in tutto il mondo, tuttavia la pellicola di Chris Hemsworth ha ricevuto molte critiche, ...
Giochi in uscita giugno 2023 - Ps4, Ps5, Switch, Xbox, PC... PS5, Xbox Series X - S, Switch, PS4, XBO e VR Quest 2 We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie " dal 2 giugno su PC, PS5, Xbox Series X - S, Switch, PS4 e XBO Tiny Thor " dal 5 giugno su ...
Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth sulle critiche: "Ci siamo ... Movieplayer
2018 Thor Motor Coach Compass 23TRThor Motor Coach Compass 23TR Class C #RV-712219 with 1 photos for sale in Ashland, Virginia 23005. See this unit and thousands more at RVUSA.com. Updated Daily.
Anthony Hopkins Says Working In Marvel's Thor Was POINTLESSInterestingly, Anthony Hopkins had once credited Thor for saving his career. In an excerpt from The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of The Marvel Cinematic Universe book the a ...
Thor LoveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Thor Love