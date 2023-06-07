The Mayor: me, Mussolini and the Museum. Il doc sul sindaco che progettava il museo a Predappio al Biografilm 2023 (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) Il museo sul fascismo a Predappio non s’ha da fare. Tabù storico politico nazionale da almeno un ventennio, magnifica ossessione di Giorgio Frassineti ex sindaco piddino del paesino romagnolo, il museo, o centro di documentazione storica sul fascismo e i totalitarismi, che poteva nascere nella ex Casa del Fascio di Predappio rimane ancora a penzoloni, appeso alle travi della storia di un paese che sembra gongolarsi nell’eterno teatrino dello scontro folkloristico e asfittico tra ribaldi nostalgici e garruli censori. The Mayor – Me, Mussolini and the Museum è il documentario di Piergiorgio Curzi e Sabika Shah Povia, che avrà la sua prima al Biografilm 2023, e che nonostante con tutte quelle M riecheggi i letterari ...Leggi su ilfattoquotidiano
Advertising
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow accuses: Ukrainians destroy the Nova Kakhovka dam. Zelensky convenes the Security Council and asks for funds from the EUThe mayor of Novaya Kakhovka, Leontiev specified that the upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed as a result of the shelling, but the dam itself was not fully destroyed. ...
Infosys Grows Its Footprint in the Nordics with a New Proximity Centre in Oslo, Norway to Enable Digital Transformation Programs Within the RegionWe look forward to continuing our digital transformation journey in partnership with Infosys." Lisbeth Hammer Krog, Mayor of Bærum Municipality, said, "The opening of the new office in Bæ...
Il disastro dall'alto, l'acqua sommerge tuttoOn the Russian - controlled bank of the Dnipro, the Moscow - installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka said water levels had risen to 11 metres (36 feet). Residents reached by telephone there told Reuters ...
The Mayor: me, Mussolini and the Museum. Il doc sul sindaco che progettava il museo a Predappio al Biografilm… Il Fatto Quotidiano
Government announces Teesworks panel as Labour brings vote over inquiry decision“There was cross-party support, including from the Conservative mayor (Ben Houchen), for an NAO investigation into the serious allegations of misuse of hundreds of millions of pounds of public money ...
Trash fees, drainage dollars, among budget amendments proposed by Houston City Council membersHouston City Council added more than two dozen amendments to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s $6.2 billion budget proposal, including plans to increase funding for local drainage projects and create new fees ...
The MayorSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Mayor