The Mayor | me | Mussolini and the Museum Il doc sul sindaco che progettava il museo a Predappio al Biografilm 2023

The Mayor

The Mayor: me, Mussolini and the Museum. Il doc sul sindaco che progettava il museo a Predappio al Biografilm 2023 (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) Il museo sul fascismo a Predappio non s’ha da fare. Tabù storico politico nazionale da almeno un ventennio, magnifica ossessione di Giorgio Frassineti ex sindaco piddino del paesino romagnolo, il museo, o centro di documentazione storica sul fascismo e i totalitarismi, che poteva nascere nella ex Casa del Fascio di Predappio rimane ancora a penzoloni, appeso alle travi della storia di un paese che sembra gongolarsi nell’eterno teatrino dello scontro folkloristico e asfittico tra ribaldi nostalgici e garruli censori. The Mayor – Me, Mussolini and the Museum è il documentario di Piergiorgio Curzi e Sabika Shah Povia, che avrà la sua prima al Biografilm 2023, e che nonostante con tutte quelle M riecheggi i letterari ...
