The Conjuring: ora potete campeggiare nei pressi della casa del film horror (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) Ebbene sì, i legittimi proprietari della struttura hanno attrezzato l'area circostante per il camping. Se avete sempre sognato di visitare il giardino che circonda la casa che fa da sfondo alla saga di The Conjuring, ora è il momento che fa per voi, in quanto potrete prendere il vostro camper e stare in zona per un weekend da brividi. Gli attuali proprietari hanno allestito otto campeggi sul terreno "infestato" dove potrete condurre le vostre indagini paranormali. Sarà sufficiente portare con sé la propria attrezzatura. Tuttavia, va notato che questa esperienza di campeggio dà accesso solo al terreno, non alla casa stessa, ma è possibile prenotare tour ed esperienze separate durante il viaggio. Detto questo, …Leggi su movieplayer
