SquaredFinancial partners with Match-Prime Liquidity (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) - Match-Prime, a Liquidity Provider for CFD Brokers, operating under CySEC regulations, has proudly announced a strategic alliance with SquaredFinancial, a multi-regulated award-winning FinTech firm offering its customers access to more than 10,000 financial instruments in CFDs to trade. NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Regulated by CySEC, SquaredFinancial brings 18 years of financial technology and trading experience to offer international trading solutions to traders of all generations wherever they are in the world. Wanting to reinforce its efforts to offer a seamless experience to its clients, the company has signed a long-term collaboration with Match-Prime Liquidity. By joining forces ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
