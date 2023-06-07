GearBerry: offerte per gli Appassionati di Incisori Laser, Stampanti ...First Playable 2023: evento business per i videogiochi in ItaliaIKEA - Da luglio la limited edition Nytillverkad e le novità ...Le migliori piattaforme e-commerce: guida alla sceltaAnnunciato Le Mans Ultimate Wacom analizza l’importanza del copyright per gli artisti digitaliCisco Live 2023: da oggi il mondo è più connesso FRITZ! guida per impostare il firewall e porteProscenic si prepara all’estate con tanti prodotti in offertaBlizzard Halsey e Suga dei BTS insieme per Lilith (Inno di Diablo IV)Ultime Blog

Royal Commission for AlUla announces contractor and begins construction on Sharaan Resort and International Summit Centre

Royal Commission

Royal Commission for AlUla announces contractor and begins construction on Sharaan Resort and International Summit Centre (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) AlUla, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has begun construction of its Sharaan Resort and International Summit Centre designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. The project will be built directly into the mountains of Sharaan Nature Reserve and aims to meet ambitious sustainability goals for the construction phase and Resort operations.   In a ceremony at Sharaan Nature Reserve, RCU signed an agreement with Bouygues construction, a French engineering group, which will manage construction of the Resort through a joint venture with Almabani, a leading Saudi ...
