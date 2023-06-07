Odisha Train Accident: KIIT to Provide Jobs and Education to Victims' Families of Odisha (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) BHUBANESWAR, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India will Provide employment to one family member and free Education to children who lost their parents in the tragic Train crash last week near Balasore in eastern Odisha state. Announcing the humanitarian package in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, "We can't reduce the sorrow of the family members of those who died in the Train Accident, but we will try our level best to support them. We will try to support the Victims' Families by offering a job to one member from each family at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility, and Provide ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India will Provide employment to one family member and free Education to children who lost their parents in the tragic Train crash last week near Balasore in eastern Odisha state. Announcing the humanitarian package in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, "We can't reduce the sorrow of the family members of those who died in the Train Accident, but we will try our level best to support them. We will try to support the Victims' Families by offering a job to one member from each family at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility, and Provide ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Disastro ferroviario in India RSI.ch Informazione
Odisha Train Accident: KIIT to Provide Jobs and Education to Victims' Families of OdishaBHUBANESWAR, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India will provide employment to one family member and ...
Disastro ferroviario in India#Odisha train accident: Visuals from the site of the train accident in #Balasore district where two passenger trains and one goods train met with an accident leaving hundreds injured. Rescue operation ...
Odisha TrainSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Odisha Train