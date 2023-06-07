GearBerry: offerte per gli Appassionati di Incisori Laser, Stampanti ...First Playable 2023: evento business per i videogiochi in ItaliaIKEA - Da luglio la limited edition Nytillverkad e le novità ...Le migliori piattaforme e-commerce: guida alla sceltaAnnunciato Le Mans Ultimate Wacom analizza l’importanza del copyright per gli artisti digitaliCisco Live 2023: da oggi il mondo è più connesso FRITZ! guida per impostare il firewall e porteProscenic si prepara all’estate con tanti prodotti in offertaBlizzard Halsey e Suga dei BTS insieme per Lilith (Inno di Diablo IV)Ultime Blog

Odisha Train Accident | KIIT to Provide Jobs and Education to Victims' Families of Odisha

Odisha Train

Odisha Train Accident: KIIT to Provide Jobs and Education to Victims' Families of Odisha (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) BHUBANESWAR, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India will Provide employment to one family member and free Education to children who lost their parents in the tragic Train crash last week near Balasore in eastern Odisha state. Announcing the humanitarian package in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, "We can't reduce the sorrow of the family members of those who died in the Train Accident, but we will try our level best to support them. We will try to support the Victims' Families by offering a job to one member from each family at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility, and Provide ...
BHUBANESWAR, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India will provide employment to one family member and ...

#Odisha train accident: Visuals from the site of the train accident in #Balasore district where two passenger trains and one goods train met with an accident leaving hundreds injured. Rescue operation ...
