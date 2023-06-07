LIVE – Zverev-Etcheverry 6-4 1-1, quarti di finale Roland Garros 2023: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Zverev-Etcheverry, incontro valevole per i quarti di finale del Roland Garros 2023 (terra battuta). Il tedesco potrebbe agguantare per il terzo anno consecutivo la semifinale. Nella capitale francese ha perso soltanto un set, quello al terzo turno contro lo statunitense Frances Tiafoe. La forma sta tornando quella dei giorni migliori. Il brutto infortunio alla caviglia rimediato lo scorso anno proprio su questi campi nel penultimo atto contro lo spagnolo Rafael Nadal sembra definitivamente messo alle spalle. Adesso per Zverev l’esame rappresentato dall’argentino. Quest’ultimo è giunto per la prima volta in carriera nella fase di un torneo così importante. Non ha ...Leggi su sportface
