Highlights Zverev-Etcheverry | quarti di finale Roland Garros 2023 VIDEO

(Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) Ilcon glidella sfida tra Alexandere Tomas Martin, quarto didel. Vince in quattro set, con il punteggiodi 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4, il tennista tedesco ex numero due al mondo, che in semisfiderà il vincente dell’incontro in programma tra Casper Ruud e il danese Hogler Rune. SportFace.

Alexander Zverev reached the French Open semifinals for the third year in a row by beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.Alexander Zverev punched his ticket into the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov on Monday to raise hopes that his barren Grand Slam run could finally end.