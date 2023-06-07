Highlights Zverev-Etcheverry, quarti di finale Roland Garros 2023 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights della sfida tra Alexander Zverev e Tomas Martin Etcheverry, quarto di finale del Roland Garros 2023. Vince in quattro set, con il punteggio finale di 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4, il tennista tedesco ex numero due al mondo, che in semifinale sfiderà il vincente dell’incontro in programma tra Casper Ruud e il danese Hogler Rune. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Advertising
Atp Stoccarda 2023: programma, date, orari, copertura tv e streaming con Berrettini, Musetti e SonegoEntry list di grande livello, dai due statunitensi Fritz e Tiafoe a Sash Zverev, passando per il ... aggiornamenti, news, highlights, approfondimenti e le parole dei protagonisti per tutto l'arco della ...
Zverev - Etcheverry oggi in tv: orario, canale e diretta streaming Roland Garros 2023...seguirà l'incontro di quarti di finale tra Zverev e Etcheverry garantendo ai propri lettori una diretta testuale . Il nostro sito, inoltre, fornirà aggiornamenti, news, approfondimenti, highlights e ...
Rune - Ruud oggi in tv: orario, canale e diretta streaming Roland Garros 2023In palio per il vincitore la semifinale contro uno tra il tedesco Alexander Zverev oppure il ... Il nostro sito, inoltre, fornirà aggiornamenti, news, approfondimenti, highlights e le parole dei ...
Highlights Zverev-Etcheverry, quarti di finale Roland Garros 2023 ... SPORTFACE.IT
French Open 2023: Zverev gets past Etcheverry, reaches semifinalsAlexander Zverev reached the French Open semifinals for the third year in a row by beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.
French Open 2023: Zverev knocks out Dimitrov for quarterfinal spotAlexander Zverev punched his ticket into the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov on Monday to raise hopes that his barren Grand Slam run could finally end.
Highlights ZverevSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Highlights Zverev