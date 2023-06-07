PGA TOUR 2K23 - Clubhouse Pass e Stagione 4Battlefield 2042 Stagione 5: Nuova Alba è disponibile da oggiEA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 24 OFFRE REALISMO E CONTROLLOGearBerry: offerte per gli Appassionati di Incisori Laser, Stampanti ...First Playable 2023: evento business per i videogiochi in ItaliaIKEA - Da luglio la limited edition Nytillverkad e le novità ...Le migliori piattaforme e-commerce: guida alla sceltaAnnunciato Le Mans Ultimate Wacom analizza l’importanza del copyright per gli artisti digitaliCisco Live 2023: da oggi il mondo è più connesso Ultime Blog

Highlights Zverev-Etcheverry, quarti di finale Roland Garros 2023 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights della sfida tra Alexander Zverev e Tomas Martin Etcheverry, quarto di finale del Roland Garros 2023. Vince in quattro set, con il punteggio finale di 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4, il tennista tedesco ex numero due al mondo, che in semifinale sfiderà il vincente dell’incontro in programma tra Casper Ruud e il danese Hogler Rune. SportFace.
Alexander Zverev reached the French Open semifinals for the third year in a row by beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Alexander Zverev punched his ticket into the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov on Monday to raise hopes that his barren Grand Slam run could finally end.
