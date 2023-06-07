GearBerry: offerte per gli Appassionati di Incisori Laser, Stampanti ...First Playable 2023: evento business per i videogiochi in ItaliaIKEA - Da luglio la limited edition Nytillverkad e le novità ...Le migliori piattaforme e-commerce: guida alla sceltaAnnunciato Le Mans Ultimate Wacom analizza l’importanza del copyright per gli artisti digitaliCisco Live 2023: da oggi il mondo è più connesso FRITZ! guida per impostare il firewall e porteProscenic si prepara all’estate con tanti prodotti in offertaBlizzard Halsey e Suga dei BTS insieme per Lilith (Inno di Diablo IV)Ultime Blog

Generative Artificial Intelligence Tools Empowering Scientific Publications: Turacoz's Contribution to Medical Writing Industry

UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, June 7, 2023

 Turacoz embraces the transformative impact of Generative AI in Medical communications by actively participating in relevant events with both newcomers and professionals in the field. Recently, Dr. Namrata Singh, Founder and Director, Turacoz Group, had a successful roundtable discussion on the evolving landscape of Medical Writing and Generative AI at the 55th EMWA Conference in Prague. The roundtable prompted insightful conversations about the evolution of Medical Writing and the need to upskill the Medical writer for using Generative AI Tools. Following the success of this discussion, EMWA has initiated the "AI Working ...
