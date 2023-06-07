Generative Artificial Intelligence Tools Empowering Scientific Publications: Turacoz's Contribution to Medical Writing Industry (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Turacoz embraces the transformative impact of Generative AI in Medical communications by actively participating in relevant events with both newcomers and professionals in the field. Recently, Dr. Namrata Singh, Founder and Director, Turacoz Group, had a successful roundtable discussion on the evolving landscape of Medical Writing and Generative AI at the 55th EMWA Conference in Prague. The roundtable prompted insightful conversations about the evolution of Medical Writing and the need to upskill the Medical writer for using Generative AI Tools. Following the success of this discussion, EMWA has initiated the "AI Working ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Turacoz embraces the transformative impact of Generative AI in Medical communications by actively participating in relevant events with both newcomers and professionals in the field. Recently, Dr. Namrata Singh, Founder and Director, Turacoz Group, had a successful roundtable discussion on the evolving landscape of Medical Writing and Generative AI at the 55th EMWA Conference in Prague. The roundtable prompted insightful conversations about the evolution of Medical Writing and the need to upskill the Medical writer for using Generative AI Tools. Following the success of this discussion, EMWA has initiated the "AI Working ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
IA e finanza: Sella lancia incubatore per sviluppare nuove soluzioni... Sella e il suo Venture Incubator dpixel danno vita all' Artificial Intelligence Business Incubator ... sfruttando Deep Learning, Machine Learning, modelli di linguaggio, IA generative e synthetic data .
CORRECTING and REPLACING Clarify Health Launches Generative Artificial Intelligence, ClaraThe updated release reads: CLARIFY HEALTH LAUNCHES GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, CLARA Innovation will accelerate insights into influenceable behaviors that reduce costs and improve outcomes. ...
Kontron Selected by Stellar Blu Solutions for ACMU and PSU Supporting Sidewinder ESA ProductContinua a leggere CORRECTING and REPLACING Clarify Health Launches Generative Artificial Intelligence, Clara Business Wire Business Wire - 7 Giugno 2023 Innovation will accelerate insights into ...
Generative AI, dov'è il bene per l'Umanità Agenda Digitale
Generative ArtificialSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Generative Artificial