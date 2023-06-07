Forlan: «Manchester City-Inter, calcio italiano forte difensivamente» (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) Forlan non si sbilancia su Manchester City-Inter. L’ex nerazzurro ritiene che in gara secca tutto può succedere. Inoltre esalta la fase difensiva del calcio italiano GRANDE PARTITA ? Le parole di Diego Forlan, a Sport Mediaset, sulla finale di Champions League: «Manchester City-Inter? È sempre una partita secca, il calcio italiano è forte difensivamente e questo può essere una partita bella da vedere. L’Inter è in un buon momento e deve giocarsela». Inter-News - Ultime notizie e calciomercato Inter - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la ...Leggi su inter-news
