Breaking Boundaries in Breast Cancer Screening | Densitas® and ScreenPoint Medical Set to Improve Patient Outcomes

Densitas® Inc., a global provider of A.I. solutions for digital mammography and Breast Screening, today announced a strategic partnership with ScreenPoint Medical, a developer of innovative Breast imaging solutions. The companies will work together to increase the reach of their industry-leading AI solutions, transforming the delivery of care for both mammography providers and Patients. High-quality imaging is essential for accurate Breast Cancer detection, yet up to 50% of mammograms fail to meet image quality standards, with poor positioning accounting for 80% of these cases. Through this strategic partnership, Densitas® and ScreenPoint will offer their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
