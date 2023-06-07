Aena launches the second call of Aena Ventures, a startup acceleration program (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) MADRID, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Aena has launched Aena Ventures, its open innovation program for accelerating startups that manage to meet a number of strategic challenges for the company. The call, open from June 1 through July 31, is aimed at those startups and technology companies proposing disruptive solutions to the current and future challenges the airport industry faces. The second edition of Aena Ventures is part of Aena's Strategic Plan for Innovation and Digital Transformation, which has been developed to drive innovation and take advantage of technology and new business models, as well as to promote the airport of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
