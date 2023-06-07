GearBerry: offerte per gli Appassionati di Incisori Laser, Stampanti ...First Playable 2023: evento business per i videogiochi in ItaliaIKEA - Da luglio la limited edition Nytillverkad e le novità ...Le migliori piattaforme e-commerce: guida alla sceltaAnnunciato Le Mans Ultimate Wacom analizza l’importanza del copyright per gli artisti digitaliCisco Live 2023: da oggi il mondo è più connesso FRITZ! guida per impostare il firewall e porteProscenic si prepara all’estate con tanti prodotti in offertaBlizzard Halsey e Suga dei BTS insieme per Lilith (Inno di Diablo IV)Ultime Blog

Aena launches the second call of Aena Ventures | a startup acceleration program

Aena launches

Aena launches the second call of Aena Ventures, a startup acceleration program (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) MADRID, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Aena has launched Aena Ventures, its open innovation program for accelerating startups that manage to meet a number of strategic challenges for the company. The call, open from June 1 through July 31, is aimed at those startups and technology companies proposing disruptive solutions to the current and future challenges the airport industry faces.   The second edition of Aena Ventures is part of Aena's Strategic Plan for Innovation and Digital Transformation, which has been developed to drive innovation and take advantage of technology and new business models, as well as to promote the airport of the ...
MADRID, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aena has launched Aena Ventures, its open innovation program for accelerating startups that manage to meet a ...

