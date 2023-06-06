Xebia appoints Keith Landis as Chief Marketing Officer to strengthen global brand presence (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) ATLANTA and AMSTERDAM and NEW DELHI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Xebia, a renowned global IT Consultancy and Software Development Company, has appointed Keith Landis as its global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Keith will be based out of Philadelphia, USA and lead Marketing globally. Xebia has grown leaps and bounds over the past few years, and to further strengthen its presence in the global market, the company has onboarded Keith Landis to its leadership team of industry veterans. Xebia is growing its presence in the US, along with expanding the office in Atlanta, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xebia appoints Keith Landis as Chief Marketing Officer to strengthen global brand presenceATLANTA and AMSTERDAM and NEW DELHI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, a renowned global IT Consultancy and Software Development Company, has ...
