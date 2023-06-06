FARSIDERS gameplayVeeam: la cyber insurance non compensa i rischi di ransomwareCrollo di un ponte in costruzione sul Gange in India: nessuna vittima ...Tragico omicidio a causa del rumore dei bambini: Una madre ...Maturità 2023: Tra due settimane inizia l'esame con la prova di ...Come scegliere il profumo in estate: la fragranza perfettaThe Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom ora disponibile su PCTarisland - Closed Beta 27 giugnoF1 23 - COLONNA SONORAHASBRO I NUOVI GIOCATTOLI TRANSFORMERS - IL RISVEGLIOUltime Blog

Xebia appoints Keith Landis as Chief Marketing Officer to strengthen global brand presence

Xebia appoints

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Xebia appoints Keith Landis as Chief Marketing Officer to strengthen global brand presence (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) ATLANTA and AMSTERDAM and NEW DELHI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Xebia, a renowned global IT Consultancy and Software Development Company, has appointed Keith Landis as its global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Keith will be based out of Philadelphia, USA and lead Marketing globally.  Xebia has grown leaps and bounds over the past few years, and to further strengthen its presence in the global market, the company has onboarded Keith Landis to its leadership team of industry veterans. Xebia is growing its presence in the US, along with expanding the office in Atlanta, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Xebia appoints Keith Landis as Chief Marketing Officer to strengthen global brand presence

ATLANTA and AMSTERDAM and NEW DELHI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, a renowned global IT Consultancy and Software Development Company, has ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xebia appoints
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Xebia appoints Xebia appoints Keith Landis Chief