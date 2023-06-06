Ezviz H8c: un occhio sempre vigile sulla casaFARSIDERS gameplayVeeam: la cyber insurance non compensa i rischi di ransomwareCrollo di un ponte in costruzione sul Gange in India: nessuna vittima ...Tragico omicidio a causa del rumore dei bambini: Una madre ...Maturità 2023: Tra due settimane inizia l'esame con la prova di ...Come scegliere il profumo in estate: la fragranza perfettaThe Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom ora disponibile su PCTarisland - Closed Beta 27 giugnoF1 23 - COLONNA SONORAUltime Blog

WaveBL Secures $26 Million Series B Funding Round (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) The Funding will Fuel WaveBL's Global Growth and Market Expansion in the Digital Trade Documents Sector TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 WaveBL, a market-leading provider of electronic Bills, has successfully raised $26 Million in its latest Funding Round, consolidating its position as a leading player in the digital trade document sector globally. The Round was led by NewRoad Capital Partners, an operator-led, demand-driven investment firm focused on innovative and growth-oriented companies in the supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology sectors. Existing investors ZIM, Marius Nacht, Contour Venture Partners, Frank Sica, and Techstars Central LLC also participated in this Funding Round, as did a new ...
The Funding will Fuel WaveBL's Global Growth and Market Expansion in the Digital Trade Documents Sector TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveBL, a market-leading provider of electronic ...

