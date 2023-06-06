FARSIDERS gameplayVeeam: la cyber insurance non compensa i rischi di ransomwareCrollo di un ponte in costruzione sul Gange in India: nessuna vittima ...Tragico omicidio a causa del rumore dei bambini: Una madre ...Maturità 2023: Tra due settimane inizia l'esame con la prova di ...Come scegliere il profumo in estate: la fragranza perfettaThe Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom ora disponibile su PCTarisland - Closed Beta 27 giugnoF1 23 - COLONNA SONORAHASBRO I NUOVI GIOCATTOLI TRANSFORMERS - IL RISVEGLIOUltime Blog

Sidel Selects Configit Ace to Transform the CPQ Process (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) European packaging manufacturer gains greater scalability, transparency and insight COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that packaging giant Sidel will use Configit Ace® to Transform its Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Process. Configit's CLM technology integrated with CPQ will provide greater scalability, transparency and insight. Sidel is a leading provider of equipment, services and complete solutions for packaging liquids, foods, home and personal care products. There are over 40,000 Sidel machines in operation daily in more than 190 countries. With all those different machines, the company needed a better approach to its CPQ ...
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that packaging giant Sidel will use Configit Ace® to transfor ...
