Sidel Selects Configit Ace to Transform the CPQ Process

Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that packaging giant Sidel will use Configit Ace® to Transform its Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Process. Configit's CLM technology integrated with CPQ will provide greater scalability, transparency and insight. Sidel is a leading provider of equipment, services and complete solutions for packaging liquids, foods, home and personal care products. There are over 40,000 Sidel machines in operation daily in more than 190 countries. With all those different machines, the company needed a better approach to its CPQ ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
