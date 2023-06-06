Promoting Science Literacy | Innovation | Entrepreneurship and Value-Creation | National Communication Center for Science and Technology Debuts Selected Videos as a Tribute

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/On May 30, the debut of a video selection of theforand(NCCST), with a theme of "and", was launched through a featured page. Thewere released through CCTV.com and other platforms to allow audiences at home and abroad to admire the spirit of Chinese scientists and learn about how China emerges as a sci-tech powerhouse by taking the pulse of the times. Theare divided into three chapters: "Preface: Origin of the New-Era Spirit of Chinese ...