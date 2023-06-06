Premium Gifting Perfection | Cadbury' s Limited Edition Dairy Milk Laser-Engraved Bars Sell Out within Two Weeks

(Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) - LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/is delivering the future offor travelers with alaunch of 1,000180g. The groundbreaking release celebrates the first time that Mondelez World Travel Retail andhave launchedutilizing-etching technology, creating intricately detailed images on the chocolate. In an exclusive campaign at Heathrow Airport,is delivering an immersive experience for travelers to enjoy through an interactive activation that highlights the brand's British heritage, with ...

... l'esperienza olfattiva, il mondo del quality delivery nel food &, per citarne alcuni. ... in kraft Avana, e, in carta Duplex, entrambe personalizzabili con stampe in monocromia e ...... l'esperienza olfattiva, il mondo del quality delivery nel food &, per citarne alcuni. ... in kraft Avana, e, in carta Duplex, entrambe personalizzabili con stampe in monocromia e ...

A Fieramilanocity una vetrina sulle novità: Packaging Première e ... fashionmagazine.it

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadbury is delivering the future of premium gifting for travelers with a limited edition launch of 1,000 Dairy Milk Laser-Engraved 180g Bars. The groundbreaking ...LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadbury is delivering the future of premium gifting for travelers with a limited edition launch of 1,000 Dairy ...