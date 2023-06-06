FARSIDERS gameplayVeeam: la cyber insurance non compensa i rischi di ransomwareCrollo di un ponte in costruzione sul Gange in India: nessuna vittima ...Tragico omicidio a causa del rumore dei bambini: Una madre ...Maturità 2023: Tra due settimane inizia l'esame con la prova di ...Come scegliere il profumo in estate: la fragranza perfettaThe Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom ora disponibile su PCTarisland - Closed Beta 27 giugnoF1 23 - COLONNA SONORAHASBRO I NUOVI GIOCATTOLI TRANSFORMERS - IL RISVEGLIOUltime Blog

Iyuno Expands Its Global Footprint with Acquisition of Turkish Studio Ak' la Kara

Iyuno Expands

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Iyuno Expands Its Global Footprint with Acquisition of Turkish Studio Ak'la Kara (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) Expanding Presences to 35 Markets Globally LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Iyuno, a Global provider of media localization and distribution solutions to the entertainment industry, today announced Acquisition of the Istanbul-based dubbing Studio, Ak'la Kara International. Financial details were not disclosed. Following the Acquisition, Ak'la Kara International will be rebranded as Iyuno Turkey. This further extends Iyuno's reach in the EMEA region and provides Global end-to-end offerings for the Turkish market. Ak'la Kara International, one of Turkey's most renowned dubbing Studios, has provided language services for iconic films and viral ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Real Madrid, l'annuncio di Ancelotti e lo spogliatoio esplode – Video  Local Page

Iyuno Expands Its Global Footprint with Acquisition of Turkish Studio Ak'la Kara

Con la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Iyuno Expands
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Iyuno Expands Iyuno Expands Global Footprint with