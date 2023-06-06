Iyuno Expands Its Global Footprint with Acquisition of Turkish Studio Ak'la Kara (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) Expanding Presences to 35 Markets Globally LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Iyuno, a Global provider of media localization and distribution solutions to the entertainment industry, today announced Acquisition of the Istanbul-based dubbing Studio, Ak'la Kara International. Financial details were not disclosed. Following the Acquisition, Ak'la Kara International will be rebranded as Iyuno Turkey. This further extends Iyuno's reach in the EMEA region and provides Global end-to-end offerings for the Turkish market. Ak'la Kara International, one of Turkey's most renowned dubbing Studios, has provided language services for iconic films and viral ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
