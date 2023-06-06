Inter, il Chelsea offre Lukaku alla Juve per Vlahovic (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) Per Dusan Vlahovic ci sono attenzioni da mezza Europa: con il Bayern Monaco in prima fila davanti all’Atletico Madrid e al Chelsea che...Leggi su calciomercato
Calciomercato - dall’Inghilterra : l’Inter punta Chalobah del Chelsea
Casadei : «Trasferimento al Chelsea? Non ho pensato all’Inter»
Lukaku dice no a Pochettino : vuole l'Inter - Chelsea su Vlahovic della Juve
Lukaku : no a Pochettino - vuole l'Inter. Chelsea su Vlahovic della Juve
Calcio e marketing, ecco la classifica dei club europei per valore di brandL' Inter si conferma al 14° posto con un valore del brand pari a 509 milioni di euro grazie ad un ...$1.174 M 7 FC Bayern Munich $1.140 M 8 Arsenal FC $940 M 9 Tottenham Hotspur FC $931 M 10 Chelsea FC ...
Calciomercato, dall'Inghilterra: l'Inter punta Chalobah del ChelseaL'Inter sonda il mercato inglese e punta Trevoh Chalobah , difensore classe 1999 del Chelsea . Il giocatore, secondo Football Insider, sarebbe disposto a trasferirsi in Italia e dire sì all'Inter che lo ...
Calciomercato: Chelsea. Inter sul difensore Trevoh ChalobahTornando all'Inter, secondo Football Insider, i contatti con il giocatore e il Chelsea sono già stati avviati. - foto LivePhotoSport - . ari/red 06 - Giu - 23 09:04 . 6 giugno 2023
Koulibaly-Inter, affare allargato con il Chelsea: tre giocatori nell'operazione AreaNapoli.it
Chelsea to use Koulibaly in swap dealIt’s been reported that Chelsea could use Ivorian defender Kalidou Koulibaly in a swap deal, as the Blues look to bolster their goalkeeping department.
Chelsea set Kai Havertz price as Real Madrid lead three-way transfer fighthelsea will demand £75million for Real Madrid target Kai Havertz, who is wanted by three different clubs this summer. Madrid have identified the German international along with Tottenham striker Harry ...
