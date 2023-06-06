iHerb Partners with CJ Logistics to Strengthen Accessibility of Health & Wellness Products to the Middle East and Africa

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 giugno 2023)held a joint ceremony in Riyadh to announce thehip to build Saudi Arabia's first eCommerce Fulfillment Center IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a global leader inand, is proud to announce itshipCJ, a leader in logistical solutions, to develop the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's first eCommerce Center.chose Riyadh as the hub of operations in thein response to the growing demand from consumers forandin addition to the attractive business environment.'s Saudi Arabia Fulfillment Center will be strategically positioned ...