iHerb Partners with CJ Logistics to Strengthen Accessibility of Health & Wellness Products to the Middle East and Africa (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023)
iHerb, a global leader in Health and Wellness, is proud to announce its Partnership with CJ Logistics, a leader in logistical solutions, to develop the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's first eCommerce Center. iHerb chose Riyadh as the hub of operations in the Middle East in response to the growing demand from consumers for Health and Wellness Products in addition to the attractive business environment. iHerb's Saudi Arabia Fulfillment Center will be strategically positioned ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
