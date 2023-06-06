GWM Holds a Global Car Festival to Upgrade Customer Experience (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) BAODING, China, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recently, GWM has begun a Global Car Festival in overseas markets to make full use of its dominant position in intelligent new energy vehicles (NEVs) and Upgrade Customer Experience. GWM is upgrading its intelligent NEV lineup by launching key models such as HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION, and GWM POER, which are all featured with updates in power performance, intelligence, and safety. In May, GWM saw a 101,020 new cars sales with a year-on-year increase of 26.18% and a historic high overseas sales of 25,131 units accounting for 24.88% of the total. GWM HAVAL H6 family has been Upgraded to the third generation. To meet the needs of consumers in different markets for environmental protection and technological configuration, GWM has successively ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071554/image_1.jpg
