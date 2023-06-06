Facebook down, il social di META non funziona: ecco cosa sta succedendo (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) E’ tornato il Facebook down, con la piattaforma di Mark Zuckerberg che improvvisamente ha smesso di funzionare in Italia. Già da ieri pomeriggio si erano avvertiti problemi con il famoso social network, con disagi che si erano riscontrati anche con le altre applicazioni interne al pacchetto META. Al momento, almeno in Italia, il social di Zuckerberg è inaccessibile per tutti gli utenti. Facebook down da oggi pomeriggio Improvvisamente, il social network più famoso del mondo ha smesso di funzionare. IN AGGIORNAMENTO… su Il Corriere della Città. Leggi su ilcorrieredellacitta
Advertising
Two Years of Turmoil: Myanmar's Fog of WarInstead, it has doubled down on its claims. The disproportionate force used, the complete disregard ... there is a clear winner in this digital duel, with the resistance dominating Facebook and ...
Up & Down GP Spagna 2023VASSEUGN D'OR F1 2023, GP Spagna: Vasseugn d'or caro Franz PILLOLE DI DOWN Nyck De Vries : continua ...noi anche lontano dai weekend di gara Non perdere tempo e metti "Mi piace" alla pagina Facebook ...
Waters and Sartorius Expand Collaboration to Deliver Comprehensive Bioanalytics for Downstream Biomanufacturing... improving yields while reducing waste and driving down biomanufacturing costs. "From the beginning ...Resolute BioSMB system Waters PATROL UPLC Process Analysis System LinkedIn Twitter Facebook About ...
WhatsApp, Instagram e Facebook down: migliaia di segnalazioni di disservizio da tutta Italia SmartWorld
Apple lays down the gauntlet to the metaverseTech giant Apple has unveiled its first major product in more than seven years, a mixed-reality headset that might just deliver a terminal blow to the "metaverse".
WhatsApp, Instagram e Facebook down in tutta Italia: cosa succedeE WhatsApp non è l'unica piattaforma di Meta ad avere problemi: Instagram è down con oltre 2.300 segnalazioni, Facebook ne ha più di 1.300. Sembra a questo punto che il disservizio riguardi tutti i ...
Facebook downSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Facebook down