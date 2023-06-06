Air Products Awards Envision Energy 1.67 GW Wind Turbine Contract for NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Envision Energy, a global leader in Green technology, today announced that it has signed a Contract to supply 1.67 GW Wind Turbines for NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, the world's largest utility-scale Hydrogen plant powered entirely by renewable Energy. The mega plant is located at Oxagon, Saudi Arabia's region of NEOM. Under the Contract, Envision's cutting-edge 171-6.5MW Wind Turbines will be installed and are expected to be fully operational by 2026. "This Contract represents a significant milestone for both our companies and the ...
Air Products Awards Envision Energy 1.67 GW Wind Turbine Contract for NEOM Green Hydrogen Company RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today announced that it has signed a
