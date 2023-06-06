Agillic unveils the key to successful customer engagement through personalised communication in Børsen (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) - In the latest article with renowned financial newspaper Børsen, Agillic's CEO Emre Gürsoy shares his insights on the significance of personalised communication and its potential to drive exceptional customer experiences, ultimately boosting business revenue. In the article, Gürsoy highlights the growing consumer expectation for personalised communication from the companies they engage with, stating, "Nearly two-thirds of consumers expect personalised communication from the businesses they purchase from. By creating a superior customer experience, businesses can significantly enhance their potential for success." Gürsoy emphasises that while many companies leverage the latest marketing technologies to communicate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The future of fitness is personalised: EuropeActive and Deloitte report unveils opportunities for Agillic as a trusted partner in the health and fitness industryAgillic's Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform is designed to tackle these challenges head - on by harnessing the power of data and personalisation. By deeply understanding member behaviour and ...
