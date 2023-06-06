Giornata Mondiale degli Oceani: selezione prodotti in vendita su QVCJUMANJI: AVVENTURE SELVAGGE SARÀ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE E PC Diablo IV ora con DLSS 3Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX - DisponibileRILASCIATE NUOVE MODALITÀ MULTIPLAYER PER FARMING SIMULATOR 22Ezviz H8c: un occhio sempre vigile sulla casaFARSIDERS gameplayVeeam: la cyber insurance non compensa i rischi di ransomwareCrollo di un ponte in costruzione sul Gange in India: nessuna vittima ...Tragico omicidio a causa del rumore dei bambini: Una madre ...Ultime Blog

Agillic unveils the key to successful customer engagement through personalised communication in Børsen (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) - In the latest article with renowned financial newspaper Børsen, Agillic's CEO Emre Gürsoy shares his insights on the significance of personalised communication and its potential to drive exceptional customer experiences, ultimately boosting business revenue. In the article, Gürsoy highlights the growing consumer expectation for personalised communication from the companies they engage with, stating, "Nearly two-thirds of consumers expect personalised communication from the businesses they purchase from. By creating a superior customer experience, businesses can significantly enhance their potential for success." Gürsoy emphasises that while many companies leverage the latest marketing technologies to communicate ...
