Agillic unveils the key to successful customer engagement through personalised communication in Børsen

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) - In the latest article with renowned financial newspaper's CEO Emre Gürsoy shares his insights on the significance ofand its potential to drive exceptionalexperiences, ultimately boosting business revenue. In the article, Gürsoy highlights the growing consumer expectation forfrom the companies they engage with, stating, "Nearly two-thirds of consumers expectfrom the businesses they purchase from. By creating a superiorexperience, businesses can significantly enhance their potential for success." Gürsoy emphasises that while many companies leverage the latest marketing technologies to communicate ...