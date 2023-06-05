Verdi e Fioriti: Consigli per l'Innaffiatura Perfetta del Tuo ...San Andreas Mercenaries in arrivo il 13 giugnoWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE DISPONIBILETrust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONMX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleUltime Blog

We Must Stop Attacks on Children Immediately

Must Stop

We Must Stop Attacks on Children Immediately (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif Statement on International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression NEW YORK, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Children are not targets. Children are not soldiers. Children are not weapons. As we commemorate the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, we call on leaders everywhere to embrace the commitments outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Safe Schools Declaration to ensure girls and boys everywhere are able to reach their full potential without fear, without intimidation and without violence. As the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) is firmly committed to ensuring Children everywhere are guaranteed their human ...
