We Must Stop Attacks on Children Immediately (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif Statement on International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression NEW YORK, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Children are not targets. Children are not soldiers. Children are not weapons. As we commemorate the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, we call on leaders everywhere to embrace the commitments outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Safe Schools Declaration to ensure girls and boys everywhere are able to reach their full potential without fear, without intimidation and without violence. As the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) is firmly committed to ensuring Children everywhere are guaranteed their human ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
