Undertaker: “Roman Reigns rientra tra i più grandi di tutti i tempi” Zona Wrestling

For the past number of years, Roman Reigns has been positioned head and shoulders above everybody else in WWE. Currently, Reigns is in the midst of a run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ...WWE Money In The Bank 2023 is coming to the UK this summer for an historic weekender. After Clash At The Castle took over Cardiff, Wales back in September 2022, the sports entertainment giant will ...