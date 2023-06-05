Undertaker: “Roman Reigns rientra tra i più grandi di tutti i tempi” (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) Roman Reigns si è preso con la forza ciò che i fan non volevano dargli: il loro rispetto. Dopo essere stato per anni al centro delle critiche più feroci, il Tribal Chief ha saputo reinventarsi ed è diventata una delle attrazioni più amate della WWE. A Stamford, ora, si godono i risultati di tanti sforzi e molte leggende del business stanno dimostrando di apprezzare quanto creato dalla WWE: tra i più grandi estimatori di Reigns c’è Undertaker, che durante un’intervista ha avuto solo parole al miele per l’attuale campionissimo. L’intervista Parlando a The Indipendent, Undertaker ha parlato del regno di Roman:“Sta facendo un lavoro fenomenale. Il suo personaggio, il suo talento e tutto ciò che lo circonda sono cresciuti in maniera esponenziale in quest’ultimo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
