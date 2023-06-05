Trajan' s Microsampling Devices Meet IVDR Compliance in Europe | UK

(Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) Mitra® and hemaPEN® receive regulatory certification as medicalfor remote blood sample collection in healthcare, clinical trials and home monitoring programs inand United Kingdom. MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/Scientific and Medical, a leading provider of analytical and life sciences products and solutions, today announced the regulatory approval of its Neoteryx remote blood, Mitra® and hemaPEN® for clinical use inand the United Kingdom.has successfully fulfilled the required product safety and performance requirements under the In Vitro Diagnostic MedicalRegulation () inand the Medicines and Healthcare Products ...

'The updated regulatory approval of's blooddevices in the UK and European Union is another step forward towards our vision of personalized, preventative data - based healthcare,'...'The updated regulatory approval of's blooddevices in the UK and European Union is another step forward towards our vision of personalized, preventative data - based healthcare,'..."The updated regulatory approval of's blooddevices in the UK and European Union is another step forward towards our vision of personalized, preventative data - based healthcare,"...Trajan Scientific and Medical, a leading provider of analytical and life sciences products and solutions, today announced the regulatory approval of its Neoteryx remote blood microsampling devices, ...MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trajan Scientific and Medical, a leading provider of analytical and life sciences products and solutions, today announced the regulatory approval of ...