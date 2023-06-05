Trajan's Microsampling Devices Meet IVDR Compliance in Europe, UK (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) Mitra® and hemaPEN® receive regulatory certification as medical Devices for remote blood sample collection in healthcare, clinical trials and home monitoring programs in Europe and United Kingdom. MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Trajan Scientific and Medical, a leading provider of analytical and life sciences products and solutions, today announced the regulatory approval of its Neoteryx remote blood Microsampling Devices, Mitra® and hemaPEN® for clinical use in Europe and the United Kingdom. Trajan has successfully fulfilled the required product safety and performance requirements under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR) in Europe and the Medicines and Healthcare Products ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
