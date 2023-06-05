Verdi e Fioriti: Consigli per l'Innaffiatura Perfetta del Tuo ...San Andreas Mercenaries in arrivo il 13 giugnoWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE DISPONIBILETrust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONMX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleUltime Blog

Trajan's Microsampling Devices Meet IVDR Compliance in Europe | UK

Trajan Microsampling

Trajan's Microsampling Devices Meet IVDR Compliance in Europe, UK (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) Mitra® and hemaPEN® receive regulatory certification as medical Devices for remote blood sample collection in healthcare, clinical trials and home monitoring programs in Europe and United Kingdom. MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Trajan Scientific and Medical, a leading provider of analytical and life sciences products and solutions, today announced the regulatory approval of its Neoteryx remote blood Microsampling Devices, Mitra® and hemaPEN® for clinical use in Europe and the United Kingdom. Trajan has successfully fulfilled the required product safety and performance requirements under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR) in Europe and the Medicines and Healthcare Products ...
