raicoon's unique solar performance guarantee accelerating the energy transition, backed by Munich Re Group (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) raicoon's autonomous operations center (AOC), a revolutionary AI-powered SaaS platform, fully automates solar PV operations, detects all measurable faults and eliminates false alarms. The industry-first guarantee promise is backed by Munich Re. VIENNA, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Climate-tech pioneer raicoon, in a historic partnership with global insurance powerhouse Munich Re Group ("Munich Re"), unveils an industry-first 100% fault detection guarantee with zero false alarms for solar energy operations. This alliance bolsters trust in AI-driven solutions in the renewables sector. Michael Berger, Head of Insure AI at Munich Re, expressed, "The partnership showcases ...
