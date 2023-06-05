Verdi e Fioriti: Consigli per l'Innaffiatura Perfetta del Tuo ...San Andreas Mercenaries in arrivo il 13 giugnoWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE DISPONIBILETrust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONMX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleUltime Blog

New Protelion partnership brings innovative cyber solutions to Italy

New Protelion partnership brings innovative cyber solutions to Italy (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) BERLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Protelion, a world-class provider of innovative cyber security solutions announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Omicron Group. The partnership will help Italian customers respond to the complex cyber challenges of increased digitalization with groundbreaking cyber solutions.  Rapid digitalization has dramatically changed the traditional information security paradigm. Instead of network centric security built to protect office networks and data centers, the y connected world requires security designed to protect distributed users and devices independent of their locations. Protelion's cyber solutions are architected to address this ...
BERLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protelion, a world-class provider of innovative cyber security solutions announced it has signed an exclusive ...
