More Than 450 Companies Adopt Veeva Vault eTMF for Improved Trial Efficiency and Inspection Readiness

More Than 450 Companies Adopt Veeva Vault eTMF for Improved Trial Efficiency and Inspection Readiness (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) Companies modernizing TMF management to drive automation and speed BARCELONA, Spain, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 As the industry advances clinical operations, Adopting applications on a unified platform is a top priority to increase study Efficiency and compliance. More Than 450 biopharma Companies—including 18 of the top 20 pharmas and 4 of the top 6 CROs—use Veeva Vault eTMF to automate Trial processes and improve information exchange across stakeholders. As regulatory and Trial complexity grows, More Companies are increasing transparency and Inspection Readiness with Vault eTMF. ...
