La Reliant Regal Supervan III potrebbe essere vostra

Reliant Regal

La Reliant Regal Supervan III potrebbe essere vostra (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) Un’auto di un’iconica sitcom britannica potrebbe essere vostra dopo essere stata messa all’asta – e non c’è prezzo di riserva. I fan di un’amatissima serie comica riconosceranno la Reliant Regal Supervan III. Prodotta nel 1972, è arrivata sui nostri schermi negli anni ’80 come veicolo scelto per il Del Boy di David Jason in Only
Only Fools and Horses fan flogs original carpet from the Trotters’ flat with eye-watering price tag

AN Only Fools and Horses fan hopes to make a nice little earner — by flogging the carpet from Del Boy’s flat at £400 a pop. The enterprising punter has had the authenticated and individually ...
